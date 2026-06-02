Entertainment News | Kriti Sanon Reveals She Followed Strict Diet for Her Role in 'Cocktail 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Fans have been raving over Kriti Sanon ever since her look from 'Cocktail 2' was unveiled. And now with the launch of the film's trailer on Tuesday, the excitement among her admirers has risen a notch higher.

From showcasing her toned physique to effortlessly carrying stylish ensembles, Kriti's look as Ally presents her in one of her most glamorous and captivating avatars yet. While Kriti makes the look appear effortless on screen, achieving it was anything but easy. The Mimi star followed a strict diet to get into shape and fully embody her character.

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Speaking at the trailer launch, Kriti said, "For the first time in my life I was on a strict diet and that too in Italy. I think Shahid can vouch for a fact that I was extremely cranky and hangry all the time. I mean everything was worth it."

Have a look at Kriti's character here.

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXxUqLHq1xg

The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam. Maddock Film shared the trailer on their YouTube handle on Tuesday.

Kriti shares the screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the film.

The almost three-minute trailer of the film features a tale of chaos, confusion and heartbreak between three friends, Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) and Ally (Kriti Sanon).

In the trailer, the lead cast were seen travelling, where the trio explore their friendship and different aspects of their relationship, including a possibility of a threesome.

In some sequences of the trailer, Kriti Sanon was seen flirting with Shahid Kapoor while the actor appears to be in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna.

The situation takes a downturn when the lady duo starts fighting over Shahid Kapoor.

Cocktail 2 (2026) is a standalone spiritual sequel. It is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original Cocktail which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 19. (ANI)

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