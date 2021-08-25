Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek is all set to start shooting for his new film, titled 'Shriman Aishwarya Rai', which will be helmed by his wife and actor Kashmera Shah.

On Wednesday, Krushna took to Instagram to give his fans an update about the upcoming project.

"Good morning everyone... nikal pade hum ghar see @kikusharda to shoot our upcoming film 'shriman Aishwarya rai' ... so excited to shoot this film looking forward to work with @kashmera1 our director of the film," he wrote.

Krushna also posted a video of him walking in style with actor Kiku Sharda at an airport.

Fans flooded Krushna's post with best wishes.

"Congratulations. All the best," a social media user commented.

"Woaah...can't wait," another netizen wrote.

Krushna, who is currently tickling the funny bone of the audience with his acts on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', has earlier acted in several other movies such as 'Entertainment', 'Bol Bachchan' and 'Marne Bhi Do Yaaron'. (ANI)

