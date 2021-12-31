Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Actor Kunal Kemmu began the last day of 2021 by hitting the gym.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal posted a picture of him flaunting his chiselled muscles.

Alongside the image, he wished everyone a blessed new year.

"Worked out and worked out our way through 2021.. lot to be grateful for and lot to be thankful for. But I got my eyes on 2022 now. Here is wishing everyone a blessed year to come," Kunal wrote.

He also posted a video of him taking a mirror selfie at the gym and captioned it as, "last workout of 2021."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal, who enthralled the audience with his stellar performances in 'Malang', and 'Lootcase' in 2020, will be next seen in projects like 'Abhay 3', and ' Kanjoos Makkhichoos'. (ANI)

