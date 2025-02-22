Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] February 22 (ANI): Kunal Kemmu, who looks just as youthful as when he made his debut as a lead actor in 'Kalyug' (2005), has finally shared the secret behind his fitness. The 'Golmaal 3' actor talked about his workout routine and how fitness has become a key part of his lifestyle.

In an interview with ANI, Kunal mentioned that, for him, working out isn't about aiming for a specific goal, but about maintaining overall health. He believes regular exercise helps with many things including better digestion, improved sleep, and handling daily stress more easily.

"Well, it's become a part of our lifestyle. Honestly, it's like a lot of people ask me sometimes when I'm lifting very heavy weights; they're like, 'So, what are you training for?' And I'm like, 'I'm not really training for anything. I'm training for myself. I do that because of that,'" Kemmu said.

"I think it chemically releases a lot of substances in your body, which help you sleep better, digest better, and just deal with day-to-day stresses in life more effectively. So primarily for that, I make sure that I go to the gym four times a week. Most of my training is weight training. I do strength training more than... I'm too lazy to do cardio. I'm very happy to see some Instagram research showing that cardio isn't really working. So I'm like, great, I never did it. Strength training is something I've always enjoyed doing, and that's what I do," he added.

Kunal also mentioned that having a fitness-focused partner like his wife, actress Soha Ali Khan, is a great source of motivation. Soha is a fitness enthusiast, just like Kemmu, and often motivates her fans with her fitness and workout videos.

"It's been great that both of us love fitness, and it's a part of her life because I think sometimes we motivate each other. Like if I'm feeling lazy and I'm like, 'Where are you going?' She's like, 'I'm going to the gym.' I'm like, 'Okay, she's going, so I should also go,' you know? It's like that," he said.

"So I think it helps to have a partner who also has a similar interest, just to motivate each other sometimes," he added.

Soha, the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal on January 25, 2015, and just recently celebrated a decade of their marriage. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal is known for his roles in films such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Kalyug', 'Traffic Signal', 'Golmaal 3', 'Blood Money', 'Golmaal Again', and 'Lootcase'. He was last seen in 'Madgaon Express'. (ANI)

