Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The filming of Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'Abhay 3' has started.

On Thursday, Kunal took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.

He wrote, "And it begins... Again!!Abhay 3."

Alongside the note, Kunal posted a picture of the show's clapperboard. The image also features a shiny metallic gun.

Helmed by Ken Ghosh, 'Abhay 3' is the third part in a popular franchise of the same name. The previous seasons of ZEE5 show also featured Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Asha Negi in prominent roles. (ANI)

