Washington [US], August 1 (ANI): American media personality and model Kylie Jenner recently took to social media and shared an adorable video of herself getting down with mom Kris Jenner as a tribute for her.

According to E! News, the clip which was posted on TikTok, was fittingly set to the song 'Kris Jenner, You Are a World Famous Wonderful Woman' by Papa Razzi and the Photogs.

In it, Kylie was seen wearing an oversized black blazer over a matching skin-tight catsuit, while her 66-year-old mother donned a hot pink power suit. 'The Kardashians' stars can't help but smile and laugh as they busted out some goofy dance moves in an office setting.

The social media post's comments section quickly lit up with an outpouring of positive feedback, particularly for Kris, including one message which read, "I hope to be a mom like THE Kris Jenner," and another that said, "This pink suit is a vibe."

Other comments called for the iconic Kardashian family matriarch to create her own TikTok account, "ASAP."

Kris, who has 11 grandchildren and counting--and Kylie, who shares Stormi Webster and a 6-month-old son with Travis Scott, have always had a special relationship. Last November, the momager's youngest child posted an epic social media tribute to Kris on her birthday, calling her "my queen, my best friend, my mommy."

"There's not a day that goes by I don't thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you. You make my world go round!!!" she gushed, as per E! News. (ANI)

