Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the name of his newborn son, with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, Kylie revealed the name of her and Travis Scott's newborn son--'Wolf Webster', with a white heart emoticon.

The beauty mogul, who gave birth to her second child on February 2, waited four days before announcing his arrival to the world, posting a photo of his hand alongside his date of birth and a telling blue heart.

Kylie and Travis' bundle of joy joins big sister Stormi Webster in their growing family. And the siblings already share a special connection: Stormi's birthday falls just one day ahead of her brother's on February 1!

Back in September, Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, confirmed her pregnancy in a heartwarming video posted to Instagram. The footage featured their 4-year-old daughter Stormi hugging Kylie's growing baby bump. (ANI)

