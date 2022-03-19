Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): Weeks after welcoming her second child with beau Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner has sparked wedding rumours by posting a picture in which she sports a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger.

As per Page Six, the beauty mogul recently posted a picture of her French-manicured hand clutching a green Hermes Kelly bag with two dazzling diamond rings stacked on her left finger.

Also Read | Ram Charan Sends Medicine, Money and Other Essentials to a Member of His Security Staff in Ukraine (Watch Video).

The snap has led fans to wonder whether she and Travis Scott have secretly got married.

In addition to a larger two-row diamond band, the reality star appeared to be wearing Cartier's small diamond Love Ring in yellow gold.

Also Read | Pete Davidson Will Not Be Heading to Space on Blue Origin Flight.

For the unversed, Kylie has sparked marriage speculations earlier too by wearing diamonds on her ring finger; in 2018, she even sported a sparkling band adorned with her Travis's real name initials, 'JW' -- Jacques Webster.

Kylie and Travis were in an on and off relationship since they began dating in 2017. They welcomed their second child, son Wolf Webster, in February 2022, and also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)