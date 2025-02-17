London [UK], February 17 (ANI): Love is in the air! Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attended BAFTA Awards 2025, leaving no chance to steal attention with their PDA.

In pictures posted on People and Variety, the couple can be seen twinning in black. Chalamet wore a classic black Bottega Veneta suit with a black T-shirt underneath and black dress shoes. On the other hand, Kylie opted for a black gown.

Also Read | BAFTA Awards 2025 Winners: 'Conclave' Wins Best Film; Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana Grab Acting Honours at 78th British Academy Film Awards - See Full List.

In one of the images, both exuded couple goals as they were seen holding each other's hands.

Chalamet, 29, and Jenner, 27, were just in Berlin days ago at the Berlin Film Festival, where they spent part of their Valentine's Day at a screening for Chalamet's film, A Complete Unknown. At the German festival, the couple mastered mismatched dressing, with Jenner in a floor-length black sequin gown and Chalamet in a more casual baby pink Chrome Hearts look, as per Page Six.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 17: Michael Jordan, Ed Sheeran, K. Chandrashekar Rao and Paris Hilton - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on February 17.

Despite the star-studded nature of the evening, Chalamet and Jenner chose not to appear together on the red carpet.

Even last year, Jenner joined Chalamet inside the venue for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Although the couple's rare public outings have fueled curiosity, a source close to the pair has previously shared that they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, as reported by US Weekly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)