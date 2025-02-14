Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Superstar Lady Gaga recently revealed a surprising fact about her hit song 'Born This Way.'

According to People magazine, the singer confirmed that she wrote the 2011 song in just 10 minutes during a recent appearance on Hot Ones with Sean Evans.

Gaga discussed her creative process during the song's production and revealed, "For 'Born This Way' and a lot of my songs, I hear it pretty quickly, and then I just have to follow it."

She explained that her songwriting process is often intuitive, saying, "To me, when I'm making music, I say that I'm listening, so it's a feeling of receiving..."

The singer's rapid composition of 'Born This Way' paid off, as the song went on to achieve immense success, reaching No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming iTunes' fastest-selling single of all time, according to People magazine.

Lady Gaga also shared her approach to crafting a catchy hook, referencing a previous quote, "without a good chorus, who really gives a f---?"

She also emphasized the importance of gauging her audience's response to her music, and said, "Sometimes I know something's done because that image feels whole to me, but you really don't know if something is good until the people tell you and they will tell you."

The singer is set to release her new album, 'Mayhem', on March 7.

Describing the album as a celebration of "chaos and transformation", Gaga said, "Mayhem is about music's power to unite, provoke, and heal." (ANI)

