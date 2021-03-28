Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): Spilling love all over Instagram, actor American pop star Lady Gaga -- who turned a year older on Sunday -- posted an appreciation post for her beau Michael Polansky, who sent birthday flowers to the star.

Dedicating the post to her special partner, the Grammy-winning star shared a picture hugging a giant white bouquet, which was sent to Rome by her boyfriend Michael Polansky on the occasion of her birthday.

Taking it to the captions, the birthday girl penned down an appreciatory note for him and wrote, "When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey. I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need."

The six-time Grammy award winner is often spotted on dinner dates and outings with Polansky by paparazzi. At Joe Biden's inaugural event, Gaga appeared hand in hand with him and also hogged the limelight on social media by sharing a post where they both were seen sharing a kiss during the ceremony.

After breaking off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino and a short-lived fling with audio engineer Dan Horton, the singer has been going strong with her new beau, and entrepreneur Polansky. (ANI)

