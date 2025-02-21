Los Angeles [US], February 21 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga will perform at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Her performance is scheduled to be held on May 3. It's a landmark free concert, and will be broadcast live on Multishow and TV Globo, starting at 9 p.m. BRT, as per Variety.

The show will be open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis for those arriving at Copacabana Beach near the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel.

"It's a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio-for my whole career the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters," Gaga, who last performed in Brazil in 2012, wrote on X on Friday. "I've been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized. Your understanding that I needed that time to heal meant the world to me. I am now coming back and I feel better than ever and am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach."

Copacabana Beach has hosted massive pop spectacles over the years. Last May, Madonna performed a free show to cap off her "Celebration" tour, and the concert drew in approximately 1.6 million attendees. (ANI)

