Los Angeles (California) [US], February 4 (ANI): Lady Gaga turned heads at the 2025 Grammy Awards, proving once again why she remains a fashion icon.

The 'Bad Romance' singer made a stunning return to the Grammys red carpet, arriving at the Crypto.com Arena in a breathtaking all-black Vivienne Westwood gown.

Also Read | Waheeda Rehman Birthday Special: Did You Know Actress Had Played Mother To Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan?.

The long-sleeve corseted dress accentuated Gaga's signature bold style and elegance. Adding an extra touch of history to her look, Gaga wore a vintage Tiffany necklace from the 1930s, featuring a striking tourmaline centerpiece, which made its red carpet debut that night.

The vintage accessory complemented her elegant ensemble, elevating her appearance with a nod to classic glamour.

Also Read | Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Escorted out of Event After Bold Red Carpet Appearance - Here's Why.

Although Gaga walked the red carpet solo, her fiance, Michael Polansky, was by her side inside the event, reported E! News.

The couple, who have been together for three years, got engaged last year.

Gaga, who is nominated for two awards at the 2025 Grammys for her and Bruno Mars' ballad "Die With a Smile", including Song of the Year, was in high spirits. She faces stiff competition in the same category from artists like Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Beyonce.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are being hosted by Trevor Noah and streaming live on Sunday (early Monday morning in India) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony streaming earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

For the Indian audience, the Grammy 2025 will stream live exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)