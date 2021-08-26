Los Angeles, Aug 26 (PTI) Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield is set to star in a series adaptation of "The Changeling" by Victor LaValle, set up at Apple Studios.

Described as a fairytale for grown-ups, the series promises a never-before-seen look at New York through a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey.

According to Variety, "Queen & Slim" director Melina Matsoukas will helm and executive produce the show.

Stanfield, who received an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor for his role in the 2021 film "Judas and the Black Messiah", will also executive produce in addition to starring.

Kelly Marcel, whose credits include "Venom" and "Cruella", will adapt the novel for screen. She will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series as well.

The series will be produced by Apple and Annapurna.

Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will executive produce "The Changeling" on behalf of Annapurna.

Matsoukas, who has directed episodes of acclaimed shows like "Insecure" and "Master of None", will executive produce through her De La Revolution Films, and Khaliah Neal and LaValle are co-executive producers.

