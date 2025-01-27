Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Actor Lakshmi Manchu on Monday alleged that staff of Indigo had been rude to her and her bag was pulled aside and she was not allowed to open it. The airline later responded and said that the checked-in bag was detained by the airport security due to strict regulations on carrying prohibited items.

"My bag pulled aside and @IndiGo6E and they won't let me open my bag. They insist to do it or else my bag will be left in Goa, someone help!!! Flt 6e585..this is ridiculous, and the staff is being extremely rude."," Manchu said in her post on X.

"This is harassment @IndiGo6E after all that they did not even put a security tag in front of my eyes. In spite of insisting that they would do so if anything is missing, I doubt Indigo will take any responsibility. How is this even possible to run an airline like this?...They pulled people aside for sleep apnea machine! Spoon fork and knife cutlery! One of the girl had to leave her luggage cos they couldn't go thru her bag on time!!!!!! Ok I'm done! @IndiGo6E loves making you feel violated...," she added.

The airline responded to her post. "Ma'am, we understand the inconvenience you experienced this morning. As per our records, your checked-in bag was detained by the airport security, deployed by the airport operator, due to strict regulations on carrying prohibited items in check-in luggage," it said.

Lakshmi Manchu, was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Yakshini. (ANI)

