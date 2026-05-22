Entertainment News | Lakshya Poses for Media at 'Chand Mera Dil' Screening, Chunky Panday Arrives to Show Support

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): The makers of Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer 'Chand Mera Dil' hosted a special screening of the film on Thursday evening.

Many celebrities arrived to attend the screening, including Nikhat Khan, Manoj Pahwa, Anupama Chopra, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

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The guests briefly interacted with the media before making their way to the screening.

Lead star Lakshya also made an entry at the screening, dressed in a casual yet stylish look. The actor obliged the media by posing for pictures.

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Also present was actor Chunky Panday, who also arrived to show support for his daughter Ananya.

'Chand Mera Dil' offers an emotional love story between Ananya's Chandni and Lakshya's Aarav, and the highs and lows in their relationship.

The trailer opens with Lakshya's character Aarav repeatedly apologising to Ananya Panday's Chandni, before moving into the happier and romantic moments of their relationship.

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Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The makers had earlier released the teaser and fresh posters from the film, which gave fans a glimpse into the chemistry between Ananya and Lakshya.

With the tagline "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai," the film hints at a love that's deep, raw, and unapologetically intense.

The love story soon hints at the emotional breakdown, signalling that love isn't enough to carry them through the entire relationship, as the romance grows heavier and more complicated over time.

'Chand Mera Dil' is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 22. (ANI)

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