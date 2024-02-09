Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 9 (ANI): Rajinikanth's latest release 'Lal Salaam' is now out in theatres. The film will always hold a special place in Thalaiva's life as his daughter Aishwarya has directed it.

On the release day, Rajinikanth, who has a special cameo in the film, took to X and gave a shout out to Aishwarya.

In a tweet, he addressed Aishwarya as his mother and wished her luck for the success of the film. He also shared a photo in which he can be seen giving blessings to her.

"Beloved salam to my beloved mother Aishwarya. I am praying to God that your movie 'Lal Salaam' becomes successful," he wrote.

Dhanush, who is Aishwarya's estranged husband, also gave a shout out to the film.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Lal Salaam from today (sic)."

Rajinikanth's fans are also in a celebratory mood.

Several videos have surfaced online in which fans are seen worshipping a huge cut-out poster of superstar Rajinikanth. They can also be seen distributing food packets outside the theatre.

'Lal Salaam' also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Dhanya Balakrishnan, Vivek Prasanna, and KS Ravi Kumar.

The film is billed as a sports drama that promotes religious harmony. Vishnu Rangasamy has written the film. AR Rahman has scored the music of the film.

Prior to 'Lal Salaam', Rajinikanth was seen in 'Jailer,' which was a worldwide box-office hit. He played a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos.

In the coming months, Rajinikanth will be seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavelraja. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024. (ANI)

