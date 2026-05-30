Entertainment News | Lara Dutta Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Father on His First Death Anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Actor and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta Bhupathi on Saturday shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Wing Commander (retd) LK Dutta, expressing her grief through an emotional social media post.

A day before his death anniversary, Lara took to Instagram to post a touching photograph featuring herself, her father, and her daughter.

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Alongside the image, she shared a deeply personal message that read, "DAD............... EVERY. SINGLE. DAY....... FOREVER."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DY9lBBiDJXL/?img_index=1

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Lara Dutta's father, retired Wing Commander LK Dutta, passed away on May 31, 2025. A distinguished officer of the Indian Air Force, he was known to have been a strong influence in the actor's life and career.

On the work front, Lara was last seen in the political action drama 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', which premiered on JioCinema on April 25.

Produced by Sphereorigins Multivision, the series features an ensemble cast including Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi and has received appreciation for its storyline.

The actor is also set to appear in several upcoming projects, including 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Suryast', and the much-anticipated adaptation of 'Ramayana'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)