Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): American comedian and actor Larry David recently said that he was nothing short of relieved to be uninvited to Barack Obama's lavish 60th birthday party last weekend.

According to Fox News, the former president held a star-studded bash on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts to celebrate another trip around the sun.

Although celebrities such as Don Cheadle, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Beyonce and more were in attendance, the large and highly criticized bash was actually scaled back significantly due to concerns over large gatherings posed by the coronavirus.

One person who was apparently thrilled to have his invite taken away was the 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star. In a statement to The a news outlet, the 74-year-old, who has a home on the island, explained that he feared he would be asked to perform comedy at the event.

With just three days to prepare jokes for the 44th president of the United States, David found himself completely at a loss for material. "I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant," David explained. Fortunately for him, that call ended with him getting the boot from the guest list as things scaled back.

David explained, "When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved I screamed, 'Thank you! Thank you!' He must have thought I was insane. Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle."

The same news outlet previously reported that other celebrities, such as late-night comedians Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien and David Letterman, were also axed from the guest list amid fears of the coronavirus delta variant.

However, as per Fox News, another critical fact was that while many Hollywood celebrities who had little to nothing to do with Obama's time in office were still allowed to attend, former administration staffers were told to hang back.

Hannah Hankins, a spokeswoman for the former president, said in a statement obtained by Fox News that the "outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with covid safeguards in place."

"Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends. President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon," she concluded. (ANI)

