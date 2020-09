Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he wished her on her 91st birthday. Modi had earlier on Monday taken to Twitter to wish the legendary singer on her 91st birthday.

"Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings," he tweeted.

Also Read | Radhe Maa to Enter Bigg Boss 14! Looking Back at Times She Made Headlines for all the Wrong Reasons.

Responding to the same, Mangeshkar said, "Namaskar respected Narendra Bhai. Thanks a lot. Despite being so busy with the work of the country, you do not forget me and every year on my birthday I get your best wishes, I feel very happy." "I pray to God to give you more strength and fame in your work." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)