New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa was on Monday conferred the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, posthumously.

Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Galori Bawa accepted the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read | Prison Playbook, My Mister, Juvenile Justice – 5 Korean Dramas To Watch If Romance Is Not Your Jam.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the ceremony.

Bawa, who's popularly known as 'Lambi hek di malika' (the queen of singing in an extended breath), passed away in November 2021 at the age of 77 .

Also Read | Jessica Chastain is a Sight to Behold in Her Classic Black Miu Miu Gown.

For her contribution to Punjabi folk music, Gurmeet Bawa was conferred with the state award by the Punjab government in 1991, Sangeet Puraskar by the Punjab Natak Akademi, the national Devi Ahilya Award by the Madhya Pradesh government in 2002 and the Shiromani Gayika Award by the Punjabi language department in 2008. 'Liade chamba, lavan ghare de kol', and 'Kaharo doli na chayao.... mera babal aya ni' are some of her remarkable songs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)