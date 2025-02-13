Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Cyber, a cyber and information security division, will again summon Ranveer Allahbadia to record his statement as he did not appear before the agency in the case registered against him concerning a YouTube show, an official said on Thursday.

The agency is investigating the case registered against Allahbadia and others after the YouTuber triggered a massive uproar with his objectionable remarks on comic Samay Raina's web show ‘India's Got Latent'.

Allahbadia had been summoned to record his statement but did not turn up. The Maharashtra Cyber will summon him soon for one more time, the official said.

The official said Maharashtra Cyber has so far summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with the case. They include those who participated in the show, he said.

On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram was questioned by the Maharashtra Cyber, the official said, adding that Raina had been called to record his statement on February 18. Raina has sought some time as he is currently in the US for his shows, said the official.

Raghu Ram was on the judges panel of Raina's show. He visited the agency's office at World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade, in south Mumbai around 4 pm and left at 6.10 pm. Raghu Ram told media persons that he had recorded his statement with the agency.

Asked what he felt about the episode, the TV personality said “what I feel does not matter” and left the place.

The Mumbai police, which have also initiated an inquiry concerning the controversy, have asked Raina to appear before them on February 17.

Allahbadia was asked to remain present at the Khar police station here on Friday after he failed to appear, an official said. Allahbadia had requested the police to record his statement at his residence, but it was denied, he said.

Allahbadia, 31, stirred a major controversy with distasteful comments on parents and sex on Raina's YouTube show ‘India's Got Latent' that went viral on social media on Monday.

