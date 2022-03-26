Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Latto will be collaborating with Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled for an upcoming remix of her 2021 breakout hit 'Big Energy'.

Latto took to her Instagram handle and revealed that the new remix will be out on March 28. This collab with Carrey comes after their not-so-subtle Twitter exchange where they had hinted at a possible collaboration.

Also Read | Twilight Actor Ashley Greene and Husband Paul Khoury Are Expecting First Child Together.

It is only logical for Lato to collab with Carrey as 'Big Energy' has been sampled from Tom Tom Club's 1981 single, 'Genius Of Love', which has been used in Carey's 'Fantasy' too.

The 'Big Energy' remix also comes following the release of her album '777' on March 25, which featured guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.

Also Read | Jalsa Actor Kashish Rizwan Shares Her Experience of Working with Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah.

As per Billboard, marking the 23-year-old Atlanta native's first top 40 hits, 'Big Energy' had released via StreamCut/RCA Records in September and became hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)