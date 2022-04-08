Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): Oscar winner Laura Dern and Emmy-nominee Liam Hemsworth are set to star in Netflix's upcoming romantic film 'Lonely Planet', which Academy award-nominated Susannah Grant is writing and directing.

According to Deadline, 'Lonely Planet' will be a love story set in Morocco. Details regarding the plot and other cast members are being kept under wraps.

Also Read | All the Old Knives Movie Review: Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton's Espionage Thriller is an Effective, Engaging Watch (LatestLY Exclusive).

Apart from writing and directing, Grant is also producing the project alongside Sarah Timberman and Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, with VP Studio Film Kira Goldberg serving as creative lead for Netflix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)