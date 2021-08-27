Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Ace tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's first looks from their web series 'Break Point' have been unveiled.

In the poster released for the upcoming project, Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes can be seen completely focused on their skill and game which the world has come to know through their tennis matches.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, 'Break Point' is a 7-part series based on the iconic on-court partnership between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi and their off-court lives.

Excited about the upcoming project, Leander Paes said, "I enjoyed this walk down memory lane shooting for 'BREAK POINT' ...While Mahesh and my on-court partnership was widely covered, and our off-court chemistry was largely speculated. This is the first time that our fans will get to see and hear it all, first-hand. Mahesh and I worked really hard to put India on top of world tennis and we are glad that we are getting a chance to present our story to the world, like never before. Enjoy our journey."

Mahesh Bhupathi, too, talked about reliving his journey through 'Break Point'.

"It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner. But, at the same time, I am happy that our fans will get to see our journey which was a mix of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood, and at times blood and tears as well. This is surely going to be a treat for all," he said.

The directors have also shared their experience working with the veteran players.

"It's great to bring to screen a series like this... Working with icons like Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes has been surreal and to bring their untold story to screen is something that we will cherish forever," Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari said in a joint statement.

'Break Point' is ZEE5's original series. (ANI)

