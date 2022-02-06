Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at the hospital.

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU and is under my supervision," Samdani said.

Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel Coronavirus earlier in January. She was on the ventilator for weeks but then on January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement.

On Saturday, her health condition deteriorated again, and she was put back on the ventilator.

Her sister Asha Bhosle and actor Shraddha Kapoor visited the hospital late Saturday night to meet the ailing singer. (ANI)

