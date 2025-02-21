Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): The Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester is all set to appear in the upcoming second season of Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' and join husband Adam Brody in the TV series.

She will join as the middle school nemesis of Adam's onscreen love interest Kristen Bell, the streaming service announced in a post on X, reported E! News.

The couple, who previously appeared in projects like The Oranges, Single Parents and River Wild, often enjoy working together. The actor shared earlier in an interview that he and his wife "always like to work together when it comes up."

Adam Brody made a triumphant return to the spotlight at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, where he won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Rabbi Noah Roklov in the Netflix comedy 'Nobody Wants This'.

"This is such a thrill," Brody said during his acceptance speech as per E! News, adding, "Thank you so much to the Critics Choice for this honor."

Brody's performance as Rabbi Noah, a character navigating the complexities of faith, relationships, and life, resonated with both viewers and critics alike.

The actor portrays the unconventional rabbi, who embarks on an unexpected romantic journey with agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell).

Brody also dedicated his win to his wife, actress Leighton Meester. The couple, who have been married for 10 years, share two children together.

Brody expressed his gratitude to Meester, and said, "My darling, darling, darling wife Leighton, thank you for sharing this life with me and this journey with me. Thank you for our family."

He added, "I love you with all my heart."

Brody didn't forget to acknowledge the people who made his role in 'Nobody Wants This possible'. He expressed gratitude to his co-star Kristen Bell, as well as the show's creator Erin Foster.

"Thank you for your talent, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your belief in me," he said. Brody also referred to his win as a "Hanukkah present" for Bell, as per the outlet.

Leighton expressed her excitement, saying, "I'm just so, so proud of him and think he deserves everything," adding, "I think the world of him," reported E! News. (ANI)

