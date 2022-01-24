New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Getting to work with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been a dream for many. Cambridgeshire-born Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel got lucky with Netflix's recently-released 'Don't Look Up', in which he shared screen space not only with DiCaprio but also with Jennifer Lawrence.

In an interview with ANI, Himesh reminisced about working with the stalwarts of the industry in the sci-fi drama.

"Leonardo and Jennifer are lovely people. I am still pinching myself thinking that I worked with them. They are generous. Also, it was wonderful to see actors of that level to remain humble and hardworking every time. Leonardo and Jennifer never brought any sort of ego to the sets in that way (despite their stardom)... and that's what makes them such great actors," he said.

Directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay, 'Don't Look Up' is a satire about climate change. The film centrally revolves around the story of two astronomers who discover that a comet is approaching Earth and would lead to the destruction of life as we know it.

While talking more about the film, Himesh could not resist heaping praises on Adam.

"I think when you're working with a filmmaker like Adam, you do what you need to do within the truth of the scene. And filmmaker like Adam will know exactly what he's doing, and how it all fits together...you can really put your trust in a filmmaker like that. So, I was just doing what needed to be done and trusting Adam to steer the ship," he added.

Prior to 'Don't Look Up', Himesh grabbed eyeballs with his stint in projects like 'EastEnders' and Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday'. (ANI)

