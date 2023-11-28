London [UK], November 27 (ANI): American actor Leonardo DiCaprio spent Thanksgiving with the family of his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, as per Page Six.

According to images obtained by Page Six, the 'Titanic' star was photographed with the 25-year-old model's family in London recently.

In his customary baseball cap and facemask, the Oscar winner sported a bomber jacket layered over a T-shirt and trousers.

In a long black duster coat, loose blue mom jeans and trainers, the Italian beauty strolled alongside her partner.

She completed her look with sunglasses, a long grey scarf, and an asymmetrical Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag.

The group was spotted attending a few art shows in the posh Mayfair district, including a visit to the premium Hauser & Wirth contemporary art gallery.

They also went to the Asprey jewellery store. DiCaprio reunited with Ceretti for the holidays after competing in the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix with his best buddy Tobey Maguire last weekend.

Page Six earlier stated that he and the 'Spiderman' actor attended a star-studded F1 party attended by Casey Affleck, Brooklyn Beckham, and James Harden.

Ceretti did not attend the F1 celebration, but she was present when DiCaprio celebrated his 49th birthday earlier this month in Los Angeles.

Page Six earlier confirmed that DiCaprio and Ceretti were much more than a 'passing fling' in September.

"They've been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they're enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level," an insider told us at the time.

The new couple has been seen spending a lot of time together since fueling romance rumours over the summer with a very public nightclub makeout in Ibiza, Spain.

Ceretti had already met DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and the trio was sighted visiting a museum in Milan in September.

The actor has visited Italy, France, Spain, and the United States alongside Ceretti.

DiCaprio previously dated Camila Morrone for four years before splitting up with Hadid in August 2022, shortly after her 25th birthday.

Notably, Ceretti was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri for three years before their divorce in June of this year. (ANI)

