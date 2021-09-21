Los Angeles, Sep 21 (PTI) Actor Leslie Bibb, who was most recently seen in the short-lived Netflix series "Jupiter's Legacy", is set to star in the comedy feature "About My Father".

The Lionsgate film already has stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco and veteran star Robert De Niro on board as cast members, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Billy Porter Birthday Special: 12 Motivating Quotes by The Cinderella Actor That Will Give You a Beautiful Perspective About Life.

To be directed by Laura Terruso, the film is inspired by Maniscalco's own life and relationship with his father. Maniscalco co-wrote the screenplay with Austen Earl.

In the film, when Maniscalco tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo (played by De Niro) that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her wealthy parents. Though cultures clash and it seems that the two families have nothing in common, by the end of the weekend, they'll be la famiglia (a family).

Also Read | Stephen King Birthday Special: From Shawshank Redemption to IT, 5 Best Movie Adaptations Based on Celebrated Horror Author’s Novels.

Bibb will play Ellie, Maniscalco's character's fiancee.

Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Andrew Miano from Depth of Field will produce the film, alongside Judi Marmel. Depth of Field's Dan Balgoyen is attached to executive produce the project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)