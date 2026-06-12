Entertainment News | Levon Hawke to Be Seen in Second Season of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Los Angeles [US], June 12 (ANI): 'Marty Supreme' actor Levon Hawke will be seen in a pivotal role in the second season of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'.

The show is in production in Los Angeles, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

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Hawke joins a cast that also include Mark Eydelshteyn, Talia Ryder, Francesca Scorsese and Matt Rogers. Details about how the various Smiths and other characters will come together are being kept under wraps.

Anna Ouyang Moench is set to serve as showrunner for the second season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. She joined the project in January, succeeding co-creator and season one showrunner Francesca Sloane. Moench's appointment follows a pause in production by Amazon MGM and New Regency last fall, around the same time Sloane signed an overall deal with HBO.

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Moench is executive producing season two with season one stars Donald Glover (who also co-created the series) and Maya Erskine, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas and Fam Udeorji. Donald Glover is also directing a few episodes in season two. (ANI)

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