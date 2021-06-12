Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): Actor Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks took their relationship to the next level by making their first appearance as a couple at the Gold Dinner 2021, held at Sydney Airport in Australia.

Hemsworth shared a photo of himself, Brooks, his brother Chris Hemsworth along with Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, in attendance at the Gold Dinner 2021.

"Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children's mental health," Liam wrote in the caption.

He added, "Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children's hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner."

The group could be seen dressed to the nines with the Hemsworth brothers donning suits while Pataky wore a bejeweled white dress, and Brooks and Barroso wore stunning black dresses.

The post may come as a surprise to many fans of the stars, who've kept their relationship very private over the years.

As per People magazine, in May, Hemsworth appeared in a photo slideshow shared by Brooks' friend Michele Merkin as she wished the model a happy birthday.

The 'Hunger Games' star photobombed his girlfriend as they were photographed with a group of friends.

Hemsworth and Brooks were first spotted together in December 2019 at a brunch with the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

Since then, the two have been spotted out together frequently, kissing on a beach in their home country, enjoying casual Malibu dates during a trip back to America, and spending quiet nights at home playing Scrabble games while staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Late last summer, they were photographed enjoying a hike to the Byron Bay Lighthouse, walking barefoot as they headed toward their destination.

"Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together," a source told People magazine of the duo in January 2020, adding at the time that they were "getting serious."

Liam earlier dated singer Miley Cyrus on-and-off for 10 years before tying the knot in December 2018. The two called it quits in 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)