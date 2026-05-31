Entertainment News | Light-moderate Rain Brings Cool Relief to Pilgrims, Tourists in Joshimath, Badrinath Region

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): A change in weather conditions across Badrinath, Jyotirmath (Joshimath), Govindghat, and nearby areas, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, has led to a noticeable drop in temperature.

Following the change in weather conditions, pilgrims and tourists arriving from Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, and other states have also experienced relief from the intense summer heat.

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One of the tourists shared, "People who want to go on a spiritual trip and also find respite from the heat usually come to Joshimath. I recently visited Haridwar, Rishikesh and other places. The weather was quite hot. However, when I came to Joshimath, I found relief. The weather is cooler. There is also mild rain."

A tourist from Maharashtra shared how she witnessed warm weather in Delhi and Dehradun.

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"We came to Joshimath and found pleasant weather. It is raining occasionally, and it feels very good. We are planning to go to Badrinath, and we are expecting similar weather over there," she said.

Notably, with the changing weather, clouds have now begun hovering over the hills, creating a picturesque landscape that is drawing the attention of visitors and adding to the region's natural charm. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)