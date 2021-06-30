Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Not all heroes wear capes or ride horses on isolated roads, but Lil Nas X is here to save the day with the announcement of his debut album. The Grammy-winning rapper has announced the release of his first full-length album, 'Montero', with a trailer inspired by Marvel Studios' opening sequence.

The rapper took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement. Along with a trailer of the album which pays homage to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the hitmaker wrote, "MONTERO THE DEBUT ALBUM COMING SOON!"

Just as Marvel's opening theme places their extensive lineup of superheroes on display, the album's trailer features some of the most iconic moments from the musician's career -- including sequences from 'Old Town Road' featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Panini', 'Holiday' and 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'.

As the camera zooms out to reveal the 'Montero' title, the cinematic music is cut off by blaring horns that transition into Lil Nas X's new single.

As per Billboard, 'Montero' will include the scorching title track, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April, and the chilled-out 'Sun Goes Down', which he premiered during his stint on Saturday Night Live in May.

Nas X released his first major project, the 7 EP, two years ago on June 21, 2019, via Columbia Records. The EP was nominated for album of the year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The 22-year-old rapper has continued to push boundaries this year, most notably with the music video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', a song that features the artist giving the devil a lap dance.

Nas X put on an Egyptian-themed performance of the insanely popular song at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday night, which ended with a steamy kiss with one of his male dancers.

The artist told Variety on the red carpet at the iHeart Radio Music Awards last month that his next music video will bring something new -- and crazier -- to the table.

"I want to do something in a different lane that's crazier," Lil Nas X said of what he envisions for his next music video. "I'm not sure what yet... "But that's for when I make a main single or something."

The hitmaker has released three singles in the past seven months: 'Holiday', 'Montero' and the latest, 'Sun Goes Down'. (ANI)

