Los Angeles [US], February 1 (ANI): Lindsay Lohan has given fans a rare glimpse of her family life as she shared some new pictures of her son, Luai Shammas.

The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Friday to share a series of pictures showing a fun-filled day at the zoo with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their little boy.

In the first picture, Shammas is seen holding Luai as they look at an outdoor animal enclosure. Another picture captures a lion basking in the sun, while a third shows Luai touching the glass of an exhibit with a large snake inside.

But zoo photos weren't the only images in her social media post.

The post, simply captioned with a heart emoji, also included personal moments beyond the zoo visit. She shared a smiling selfie with her husband, behind-the-scenes pictures from a photo shoot, snapshots with friends, and a close-up of her holding Luai's tiny hand.

Take a look at her post

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFgueSzhovY/?img_index=4

Lohan and Shammas, both 38, welcomed Luai in September 2023, months after announcing her pregnancy in March of that year.

Last month, Lohan spoke about celebrating Christmas with her son in an interview with The New York Post. She shared that she enjoys wrapping presents in fun designs for Luai, especially ones featuring dinosaurs, since they excite him.

"For my son, I want to do fun ones. If he sees dinosaur wrapping paper, he gets excited," she said.

"So that's what's fun for me -- wrapping presents, putting up the tree, and filming every moment of it," the Our Little Secret actress added. (ANI)

