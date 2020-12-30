Washington [US], December 30 (ANI): After nearly three years of togetherness, American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn and Ice hockey defenceman PK Subban have broken up and ended their engagement.

The 36-year-old Ski racer Lindsey wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (local time), "Over the past 3 years, PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."

The former Olympic athlete added, "However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

P.K., who is a defenseman on the New Jersey Devils hockey team, also confirmed the split on social media. He shared, "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."

As reported by E!News, last August, fans learned that the couple was engaged, close to two years after first meeting at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards. In fact, Lindsey proposed to P.K. during Christmas 2019.

As per E!News, Lindsey told Vogue at the time, "Right off the bat, I knew he was different. But I'd been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again."

She continued, "After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with though."

Ultimately, the couple showed little to no signs that there was trouble in the relationship, like when P.K. recently celebrated Lindsey's gig as co-host of the 'Sports Illustrated Awards'.

As he wrote in an Instagram post, "Congrats @lindseyvonn on hosting the first ever @sportsillustrated sportsperson of the year awards!"

But when P.K. posted photos from Christmas with his family, Lindsey was noticeably missing.

"There are people in life that deserve to be with good people," the NHL player previously told Vogue, reported E!News.

"They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)