Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): 'Friends' fame Lisa Kudrow will be seen playing a pivotal role in Apple's series 'Time Bandits'.

According to Variety, apart from Lisa, the series will also star Kal-El Tuck, Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson and Rachel House.

The 10-episode series is touted as "a comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd (Tuck)."

Taika Waititi co-wrote the pilot for the series and will also direct the first two episodes. He executive produces alongside Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Garrett Basch along with Handmade Films. Clement and Morris also co-wrote with Waititi. "Time Bandits" is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content's AC Studios, and MRC Television.

"Time Bandits" was first reported as being in development at Apple in 2018, with Waititi coming onboard in 2019. (ANI)

