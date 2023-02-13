Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Lisa Ray is one of those brave actors of the Hindi film industry, who battled with cancer. She married, became a mother via surrogacy later and continued acting.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actor shared some leisure moments from Dubai. In the frame, Lisa was dressed in a white gown and sporting a black shade. The actor wrote in the caption, "When life is demanding when you feel you just don't have the time to spare: that's when it's essential to schedule in health and peace boosting activities. Came in this morning to my sanctuary in #Dubai @bioliteuae for an IV boost of much-needed vitamins and minerals followed by some Soma therapy. Bliss. A cuppa, a book, a serene and welcoming atmosphere is a balm for the soul and a way to refresh my body to keep up with the exciting demands of running a start-up, mom-hood and well, modern life."

Also Read | Yash Meets PM Narendra Modi; Here’s What KGF Star Has to Say About the Indian Prime Minister.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ComdClzyjej/

The actor was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells known as plasma cells, which produce antibodies. In April 2010, she announced that she was cancer-free, after an autologous stem cell transplant using her own stem cells.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Legendary Artist Zia Mohyeddin Passes Away, Actress Mahira Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute.

Lisa was recently seen in the Amazon Prime series 'Four More Shots Please'. She played the character of Samara Kapoor, who has a deviant sexual orientation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)