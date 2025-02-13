Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Universal Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for the live-action 'How to Train Your Dragon' giving fans their first look at the the new version.

The two-minute and 28-second trailer introduces fans to Hiccup, his legendary bond with the night fury dragon, toothless, and the conflict that defines their journey. Hiccup initially finds it difficult to follow in his father's footsteps as a dragon hunter but instead forms an unbreakable friendship with Toothless.

The film, which is directed by Dean DeBlois, is set to hit theatres on June 13 and is a remake of 2010 animated classic from DreamWorks.

The movie stars Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid, alongside Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, and Julian Dennison. DeBlois, who co-directed the original film, is back to write and direct this new version.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dean DeBlois, at a special event where the trailer was launched, shared his excitement about reimagining the story and explained that due to time and budget constraints, some elements of the original movie weren't explored as deeply as he would have liked.

"With the rushed production schedule and the limited resources that we had on that first movie for DreamWorks, there were things that we skipped past that we could have maybe done a little more justice to -- some of the characters, some of the depth of relationships and the immersive action," he was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's a reimagining that holds quite faithful to the story and yet finds moments where we could enrich character relationships, give a bit of depth, give a little bit of mythology that might have been lacking in that original," he added.

One major change is a greater focus on Astrid. DeBlois felt that her character "was a little underserved" in the original film. In the new version, Astrid, played by Nico Parker, comes from a proud line of Viking warriors and dreams of leading her people. (ANI)

