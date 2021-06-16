Los Angeles, Jun 16 (PTI) Actors Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater and Clark Duke are set to voice star in Netflix's upcoming adult animated series "Inside Job".

Described as a "conspiracy theory comedy", the show comes from writer Shion Takeuchi and creator Alex Hirsch, reported Deadline.

The voice cast of the series also includes Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell and Brett Gelman.

The story is about the shadow government – and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world's conspiracies.

From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley (Caplan).

Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she's seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place.

Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father and her irresponsible coworkers, to finally snag the promotion she's been dreaming about.

Slater will voice star as Rand Ridley, Reagan's father, and disgraced head of Cognito Inc, while Duke will play Brett Hand, a lovable DC yes-dude.

Takeuchi will serve as an executive producer and showrunner on the series.

The project falls under Takeuchi and Hirsch's development deal with the streaming giant.

