Los Angeles, Jul 3 (PTI) Actors Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven and child star Ridley Asha Bateman have boarded the cast of upcoming Netflix thriller "Lou".

The three actors join Oscar winner Allison Janney and "Lovecraft Country" star Jurnee Smollett in the cast, reported Deadline.

To be directed by Anna Foerster from a script by Maggie Cohn, the story centres on a woman whose daughter is kidnapped.

"She teams up with the mysterious older woman next door to pursue the kidnapper — a journey into the wilderness that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts," the official logline read.

The details of Marshall-Green, Craven and Bateman's characters have been kept under wraps.

"Lou" will be produced by JJ Abrams, Jon Cohen and Hannah Minghella with Braden Aftergood, Janney, Smollett and Lindsey Weber serving as executive producers.

