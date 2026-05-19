Entertainment News | 'Logon Ke Saath Reh Kar Pak Jaata Hu': Salman Khan Clarifies Viral 'lonely' Post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Actor Salman Khan has cleared the air after his recent "alone and lonely" post created speculation online.

The actor took to his X account on Sunday, asking fans to "chill" as the post was not about his personal life.

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Earlier, Salman had shared a shirtless picture of himself relaxing on a couch and wrote, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do."

The post went viral in no time, with several of his fans wondering if the actor was hinting at loneliness. However, Salman later shared another message and assured everyone that there was no reason to worry.

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Reacting to the chatter around his post, Salman wrote, "Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. How can i be alone when i have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas... I would be the biggest na shukra ever."

The actor also jokingly shared that sometimes he gets tired of being around people all the time and likes spending some quiet time alone.

https://x.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/2056435997794308360?s=20

"Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, buss... Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, 'Kya hua beta?' Chill maro yaar," he added.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in the film 'Maatrubhumi', where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan', is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is expected to release soon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)