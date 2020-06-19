Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): Veteran stage and film actor Ian Holm, internationally famous for his role as Bilbo Baggins in 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, died at the age of 88, reported Variety.

He was widely popular for his theatre, on-stage performances. He was a leading performer and a prominent face of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil's Reply To An Instagram User Urging Him To Unfollow Star Kids Is Totally Apt (View Posts).

After making his acting mettle strong in theatres, he began working in films, debuting with an adaptation of his stage performance in 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' in 1968.

The late actor is widely recognised for the high-profile movies, including 'Alien', 'The Fifth Element', 'Lord of the Rings' sequel, and 'The Return of the King' and 'Hobbit' and 'The Battle of the Five Armies'.

Also Read | Ian Holm, The Lord Of The Rings Actor, Dies At 88.

But his finest work was from the independently made productions like 'Chariots of Fire', an Oscar best picture, which brought him a nomination as best supporting actor in 1982.

His other internationally acclaimed performances were seen in movies like 'The Madness of King George,' 'Joe Gould's Secret,' 'Big Night and 'The Sweet Hereafter'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)