Los Angeles [US], February 13 (ANI): 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is returning with the third season.

On Thursday, Prime Video confirmed that the third season is in "pre-production and will begin filming this spring in the series' new production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK"

Charlotte Brandstrom, who was a co-executive producer and directed multiple episodes in Seasons 1 and 2, will be an executive producer and director for the third season. Sanaa Hamri will also return to direct, with veteran director Stefan Schwartz joining the series as well, as per Variety.

On expanding the show, Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios said, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we're thrilled that a third season is underway."

"The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what's to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth," Vernon added.

Last year, In an interview with ANI in Singapore, showrunner JD Payne talked about his plans to expand 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' series.

He shared that the season 3 is already in the works.

"No comment, but I can say we are working on it. We are deep in the process creatively of sort of queuing the boulder from the mountain and figuring out exactly what it's going to be. But stay tuned," Payne shared. (ANI)

