Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Ektaa R Kapoor's drama film 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' is set to hit theatres in April.

Earlier the makers planned to release the film on February 16, however, now they have announced a new date.

Also Read | Valentine’s Day 2024 Outfit Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor’s Deepika Padukone Red Outfits To Wear For Your Date Night.

Taking to Instagram, Balaji Motion Pictures shared the motion poster along with the new release date of the film. It will hit the theatres on April 19.

The caption reads, "Yeh Valentine's Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai!.. #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April. @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor #DibakarBanerjee @f.a.a.r.a @vivek.koka @cultmoviesofficial #DibakarBanerjeeProductions @saregama_official @tanvegandhii @janvigill @shrey.jhawar"

Also Read | Singham Again: Rohit Shetty Shares Arjun Kapoor's First Look From Upcoming Action Film (View Pics).

Earlier, producer Ektaa Kapoor unveiled the poster of her next production 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared the poster and captioned it, "Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the times of the Internet. On the Valentine's 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! #LSD2 IN CINEMAS from 16th Feb 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3UJfNFCRZW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Titled 'LSD 2' the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.Ekta and Dibakar announced the sequel of the film earlier in the year 2021 but the film got delayed and the makers are all set to begin the filming of the sequel soon.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

Previously, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee, arrived at the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to cast for the sequel of their film and reportedly, the contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been roped in as the leading lady of the sequel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)