Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): Bad news for 'Call Me Kat' fans has arrived as the show gets cancelled after three seasons amid low ratings.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Fox Network is taking decisions regarding the renewal and cancellation of shows. The future of the comedy series 'Call Me Kat' looks dark as the low rating has pushed makers not to renew the show for further instalments.

The show follows the life of Katas, a 39-year-old single woman, who wishes to prove to her family and society that you can be happy even when you don't have everything you wished for. She decides to spend the money which was saved for her marriage to open a cafe in Louisville.

Actress Mayim Bialik plays the titular role in the comic series alongside Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, and Julian Gant. Former actor Leslie Jordan who left the world last year also played a vital role in the show, reported Deadline.

Actor Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari took over as showrunners for the final season, replacing Alissa Neubauer, who served as showrunner for season two, and Darlene Hunt, who played the lead role in season one.

Fox spokesperson on the news said, "We are very proud of Call Me Kat. But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat."

Another show 'Animal Control', is expected to receive a second season. However, the future of the show 'Welcome To Flatch' is fuzzy. (ANI)

