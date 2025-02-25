New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Luke Coutinho, a globally renowned Holistic Nutrition, Integrative, and Lifestyle Expert, has been invited as a keynote speaker at the NXT Global Summit.

This landmark event, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, alongside Stephen Harper (Former Prime Minister of Canada) and Tony Abbott (Former Prime Minister of Australia) as Guests of Honor.

From February 28 to March 1, 2025, the two-day exclusive conclave will host over 20 global thought leaders and changemakers from diverse fields. Luke will represent India's leadership in holistic wellness at NXT in Health, as per the press release shared by Luke Coutinho and Team Luke

"Being invited to this prestigious platform is an absolute honour. This is an opportunity to speak about India's holistic approach to health--our superfoods, yoga, movement, and the urgent need to address rising concerns like obesity and diabetes, which our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has brought into focus", shared Luke Coutinho.

In a groundbreaking initiative, Luke Coutinho and Team Luke have been requested and entrusted with designing and unveiling The Modi Diet and Lifestyle Plan--a first-of-its-kind inspired by the discipline, health, preferences, and lifestyle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This isn't just a diet--it's a way of life. Rooted in extensive research and expertise, this plan embodies the principles of balanced nutrition, simplicity, and longevity--reflecting the very essence of our Prime Minister's disciplined approach to health and well-being. Beyond food and exercise, I will also highlight the critical role of emotional well-being, mental health, and sleep in achieving true wellness", added Luke in a statement, explaining the deeper impact of this initiative.

For the event, Luke Coutinho and Team Luke will design a curated menu based on The Modi Diet and Lifestyle Plan. Rooted in India's rich dietary traditions, this all-vegetarian menu highlights the power of local, seasonal, and nutritionally balanced foods.

From millets, sattu, and white makkhan (butter), to turmeric and winter greens, the menu reflects the deep wisdom of traditional Indian nutrition. The plan is designed to naturally balance micro and macronutrients, promote optimal gut and cognitive health, and manage inflammation while enhancing immunity, performance, and energy, as per the press release

This platform serves as an opportunity to showcase India's time-honored food philosophy--one that emphasizes eating in sync with nature, prioritizing whole, unprocessed ingredients and seasonal produce, as well as making mindful choices.

Through this initiative, Luke Coutinho and his team aim to reaffirm the strength and accessibility of India's indigenous foods, ensuring that clean, wholesome nutrition remains within everyone's reach.

Taking this initiative a step further, Luke Coutinho and Team Luke have also conceptualized A Special Modi-Curated Dish--a tribute to clean, mindful eating, inspired by the nutritional philosophy of The Modi Diet and Lifestyle Plan.

"Our Prime Minister has long inspired me with the Fit India Movement. I vividly remember the moment I was appointed as the Lifestyle Ambassador for this initiative. Being invited to this prestigious platform is a privilege", said Luke in a statement.

Put together by Luke and team, prepared by top chefs and exclusively served at NXT, this dish is rooted in India's Indigenous food wisdom, reinforcing the power of clean, locally sourced ingredients.

"The Modi Diet and Lifestyle Plan and The Special Modi-Curated Dish are both designed to showcase that health can be built using our own local, traditional, and time-tested foods", Luke added, explaining how this initiative aligns with a larger mission.

While shaping the Future of Wellness: India's Global Impact, At NXT, Luke will use this platform to spotlight:The future of wellness in India, an urgent need to redefine how we eat, the power of Indian superfoods, the impact of emotional wellness, sleep, and movement beyond nutrition and India's time-tested way of living is the world's next big health revolution, as per the press release .

"I'm grateful to be part of his vision to improve the health of our nation", said Luke, reflecting on his role as the Lifestyle Ambassador of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement.

At NXT in Health, Luke will drive conversations on the future of wellness, championing the need for Clean Air, Clean Water, and Clean Food as fundamental requirements of well-being.

The event host is Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and the Founder of NXT, providing this global platform to showcase the future of health and wellness.

This conclave is the beginning of a movement that will redefine global health, with India leading the way, as per the press release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)