Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): Actor and musician Luke Grimes shared that his next album is "heavily" influenced by his first child with wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, reported People.

"Man, having my baby has changed everything in every way possible," said Luke, who released his self-titled debut album on March 8.

Also Read | 'Ek Movie to Banta Hai': Not Aishwarya Rai or Katrina Kaif, Fans Want Raashii Khanna As Salman Khan's Leading Lady in an Upcoming Film, Share Adorable Edits on X.

"I think people talk about your heart expanding a little bit every day, and it's so true," shared Luke, adding, "It's like there's a love growing inside of me that I didn't know I was capable of, and it's incredible and it's scary because you have so much more skin in the game. You know what I mean?"

As he looks ahead to his next musical release, the singer said his second album "will be very heavily influenced by having his son around."

Also Read | Min Hee Jin Accuses HYBE AND BeLift Lab of Deflecting NewJeans' Responsibility Amid Legal Clash Over Plagiarism Allegations.

"That's the biggest influence in my life right now," he shared.

Luke said his son's birth has also brought him even closer to Bianca, whom he married in November 2018.

"It's brought me and my wife close in a way that I didn't know we could be. There's another level in the way that we love each other and how we have to be a team for this little guy," he shared.

As Luke made his debut at the historic Nashville music venue on Friday, Bianca brought their son along for the performance, and the pair even joined him onstage for a brief shout-out.

Bianca shared the news of their son's birth with her fans in an Instagram post on October 17, "And then there were 3," he wrote in his post.

"It's just been magical to watch," said Luke previously in an interview while sharing his experience of becoming a father.

"I knew one day I wanted to start my own family, and I knew that that was going to be where the real happiness came from. The other stuff was just going to pay the bills," he added, reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)