Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Mumbai is set to witness an extra dose of glamour as celebrities descend on the country's financial capital for international luxury giant Christian Dior's India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show on Thursday evening.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrates the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marks the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's current artistic director of women's collections has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to put together the luxury brand's ready-to-wear collection

In fashion terminology, the Pre-fall fashion refers to small capsule collections released by designers just ahead of the fall fashion shows in February, and arriving in stores in early summer. Pre-fall fashion is usually unveiled in a less formal, smaller-scale runway show to the primary Fall and Spring Fashion Week shows

Taking to Instagram, Maria thanked India for its warm welcome and sharing a picture with Karishma Swali of the CEO of Chanakya School Of Craft, Maria wrote "Last night's evening celebrated in the most exciting and authentic way one of the most important projects of my life that I have shared with @karishmaswali77 and @nehalshahv for more than thirty years. I feel at home in this country and I am truly moved by last night's celebrations. Thank you again," she wrote.

Maria was also ecstatic after she met the veteran beauty Rekha. She wrote on her Instagram, "I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekhagi last night for the first time. India's most iconic woman and incredible actresss. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour."

Talking about this creative partnership, Karishma Swali wrote on her Instagram, "I am so deeply honoured to share our artistic collaboration with my forever mentor, inspiration and dear friend Maria Grazia Chiuri (@mariagraziachiuri) and Dior (@dior). We met more than 25 years ago and discovered our common love for excellence in hand craftsmanship and began exploring innovative ways to preserve our artisanal legacies together. Over the years, we have dreamt and envisioned a world where our craft communities continue to grow and women find a shared space to express themselves freely and creatively."

She continued, "It is together that we dreamt of the Chanakya School of Craft (@chanakya.school) - a foundation dedicated to women and the preservation of Indian savior faire, and I could not have asked for a greater mentor to walk this journey with. The Dior Fall 2023 show in Mumbai, India is a momentous coming together of our shared values, our reverence for craft and our commitment to women's emancipation. I am filled with joy and gratitude. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts Maria Grazia Chiuri and Dior!" (ANI)

