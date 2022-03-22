Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Actors Tony Todd, Lydia Hearst, Bai Ling, Teala Dunn, and Robert Picardo have been roped in to star in an upcoming horror mystery titled 'Werewolf Game'.

As per Deadline, the drama comes from emerging genre directors Jackie Payne and Cara Brennan.

Also Read | Business Proposal Actor Ahn Hyo-seop Looks Bored In Co-star Kim Seo-jeong’s Selfies And It’s Hilarious – View Pics.

According to the logline obtained by the outlet, 'Werewolf Game' written by Payne, is based on the party game of social deduction invented by Dimitry Davidoff in 1986. In the film, twelve strangers are kidnapped by a social media company and forced to play a game where they vote on who amongst them to murder.

The project hails from Different Duck Films founder Rob Margolie, who will produce along with Gretel Snyder.

Also Read | Attack Part 1 Trailer 2 Launch: Rakul Preet Singh is Bold, Bawsy and Beautiful in Her Green Blazer Dress.

Filming is slated to begin in Los Angeles this Spring. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)